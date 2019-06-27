Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ( WASH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.69, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WASH was $51.69, representing a -17.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.45 and a 12.54% increase over the 52 week low of $45.93.

WASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.

