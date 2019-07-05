Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.26, changing hands as low as $27.02 per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WRE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.53 per share, with $31.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.09.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »