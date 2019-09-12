Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust ( WRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that WRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.02, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRE was $28.02, representing a -10.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.30 and a 24.37% increase over the 52 week low of $22.53.

WRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports WRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.76%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

