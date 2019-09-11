Washington Prime Group (WPG) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.2%

Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $3.20 to $3.62 in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks/months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.Washington Prime Group currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price

Washington Prime Group Inc. price | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry may consider American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Is WPG going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>