Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Washington Prime Group Inc. ( WPG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that WPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.37, the dividend yield is 29.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPG was $3.37, representing a -58.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.12 and a 8.01% increase over the 52 week low of $3.12.

WPG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). WPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports WPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -21.85%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of -7.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WPG at 6.77%.