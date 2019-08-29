Washington and Warsaw to sign 5G agreement - Polish official

Shutterstock photo





WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Poland's government is expected to sign an agreement with Washington over security and cooperation relating to 5G telecoms technology during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Poland this weekend, a Polish government official told Reuters.

"The agreement is expected to be signed, it's a general declaration for the needs of security and future cooperation," an official who requested anonymity said.

