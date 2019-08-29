Quantcast

Washington and Warsaw to sign 5G agreement - Polish official

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Poland's government is expected to sign an agreement with Washington over security and cooperation relating to 5G telecoms technology during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Poland this weekend, a Polish government official told Reuters.

"The agreement is expected to be signed, it's a general declaration for the needs of security and future cooperation," an official who requested anonymity said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Poland's government is expected to sign an agreement with Washington over security and cooperation relating to 5G telecoms technology during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Poland this weekend, a Polish government official told Reuters.

"The agreement is expected to be signed, it's a general declaration for the needs of security and future cooperation," an official who requested anonymity said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar