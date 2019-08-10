Was AT&T's Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake?

AT&T ( T ) acquired satellite TV services provider DirecTV in 2015. In this analysis, we take a look at how the business has fared since then and whether it has lived up to expectations.

AT&T Acquired DirecTV In A Stock & Cash Deal Valued At $48.5 Billion In 2015

AT&T acquired satellite-based pay-TV provider DirecTV at an enterprise value of around $67 billion.

The Deal Valued DirecTV At ~8x EBITDA, Which Was Fair At The Time

The price paid appears to be fair, relative to the approximate EV/EBITDA multiple on Charters purchase of Time Warner Cable and the current multiples in the Cable TV industry.

However, The Business Has Under-Performed Significantly Post The Deal, With Its PayTV Subscriber Base Shrinking Almost 15% Since 2016

AT&T's pay TV base declined primarily due to losses at DirecTV (which accounted for about 84% of its pay TV subscribers in 2016)

AT&T Has Also Under-Performed the Broader Industry As DirecTV Lost ~9% Of Its Subscribers Over the Last 2 Years; Other Major Players Lost Between 2% to 4% Of Their Subscribers

While the industry-wide trend of cord-cutting impacted DTV, and rivals, its declines were sharper than cable-based players due to a lower number of customers with bundled services (broadband, landlines).

AT&T's Strategy Of Bundling Hasn't Helped Either, As the Core Postpaid Phone Business Shrank Post Deal, With Broadband Posting Low Growth

AT&T was betting big on bundling its pay-TV, wireless, and wireline operations to reduce churn and drive growth.

However, its core postpaid phone base also declined with overall postpaid churn trending higher.

Things have remained mixed on the broadband front as well.

DirecTV Deal Has Been Partly Responsible For AT&T's Ballooning Debt

AT&T's debt grew from $82 billion in 2014 to around $126 billion in 2015, the year the DirecTV deal closed.

The company's total debt has since ballooned to $177 billion in 2018, on account of the Warner Media deal.

Conclusion

We believe it's safe to say that the acquisition of DirecTV hasn't really lived up to expectations, as the business has under-performed the broader pay-TV market and appears to have failed to improve loyalty for AT&T's other core offerings.

