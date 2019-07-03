Wary Australian shoppers, job slowdown may prompt third RBA rate cut

Reuters





By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales disappointed yet again in May and job vacancies fell from record highs, adding to signs of an underpowered economy and raising the prospect of a third rate cut this year by the nation's central bank.

Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales rose a pedestrian 0.1% in May after falling 0.1% April, and below analysts' forecast of a 0.2% gain.

That builds the case for a third rate cut this year and piles pressure on the country's newly re-elected government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison to provide more aggressive fiscal support.

Financial markets 0#YIB: are pricing in a near 90% chance of a cash rate cut to 0.75% before Christmas. With another 25-basis-point easing already in the price, the local dollar barely moved at $0.7037.

Australia'sA$1.9 trillion ($1.3 trillion) economy, which has dodged a recession since the early 1990s, has hit a soft patch in the past year pressured by a combination of a long property market slump, weak consumer spending and slackening global demand.

Those pressures have kept inflation low and pushed up unemployment to an eight-month high.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) responded to the series of sub-par economic data by cutting rates twice since June to an all-time low 1.00%, ending a record spell of unchanged policy since August 2016. Many analysts believe yet more stimulus is needed.

"The expected ongoing weakness in retail sales and increasing evidence that the labour market is softening is consistent with our view that the RBA will cut rates again in November and February ultimately taking the cash rate down to just 0.5%," said AMP chief economist Shane Oliver.

Separate data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) also out on Thursday showed the number of job vacancies fell 1.1% in the three months to May from the previous quarter, the first decline since February 2016.

RAY OF HOPE

Australia's labour market was a rare bright spot in the country's struggling economy and RBA Governor Philip Lowe had hoped sustained strength in employment would help push the jobless rate lower and spark wage inflation.

"Right now, it looks as though the labour market is actually becoming looser," said Callam Pickering, APAC economist at global job site Indeed.

"From a Reserve Bank perspective this data merely confirms that they were right to cut rates despite what was, at the time, a relatively solid labour market. The Reserve Bank is likely to cut again before the end of the year."

The outlook appears slightly better now with housing prices showing tentative signs of revival, the country's major banks lowering their mortgage rates and the promise of tax cuts for Australian households.

About 10 million middle- and low-income earners are likely to receive a rebate worth up to A$1,080 for the 2018/19 year-ended June 30.

All the same, the country's retailers are still in a cost-cutting mode with earnings under pressure. Australia's second-biggest grocery chain Coles Group has unveiled a plan to reduce A$1 billion in costs over the next four years.

Just last month, conglomerate Wesfarmers forecast falling annual earnings at its Kmart discount department stores.

Sarah Hunter, chief economist for BIS Oxford Economics, expects the current weakness to extend for some time yet.

"Without an acceleration in wages growth, we're unlikely to see momentum in consumer spending pick up."

($1 = 1.4203 Australian dollars)