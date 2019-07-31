Quantcast

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. ( HCC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -98.87% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.01, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCC was $25.01, representing a -25.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.49 and a 19.77% increase over the 52 week low of $20.88.

HCC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc ( BBL ) and Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU ). HCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.97. Zacks Investment Research reports HCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -25.55%, compared to an industry average of -22.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HCC as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ( EES )
  • Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFS )
  • Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF ( DESC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 4.63% over the last 100 days. EES has the highest percent weighting of HCC at 0.81%.

Referenced Symbols: HCC , BBL , BTU , EES , OMFS , DESC


