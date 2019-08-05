By Michael Foster

I run into a lot of investors who think retirement investing is a two-act play.

In Act 1, when youaEURtmre younger, you try to balloon your nest egg with high-risk growth stocks that pay little (and often no) dividends.

Then, in Act 2, as you nearaEUR"and enteraEUR"retirement, you pivot to the big dividends you need to pay your bills.

Trouble is, this approach exposes you to far too much risk, so today IaEURtmm going to show you a better way.

Your Best Play: Big Dividends and GrowthaEUR"Right Now

IaEURtmm talking about 10 funds that can hand you dividends up to 9.8% right now, plus annual returns of 10% or more.

More on thoseaEUR"and one, in particular, that should be on your short list nowaEUR"shortly.

For now, these funds all have one thing in common (beyond their outsized dividend payouts): they invest in utilities, a group of stocks whose high dividends tend to grow over time, thanks to rising demand for power, water and lifeaEURtms other essentials.

I know what youaEURtmre thinking: how the heck can these funds ge t dividends up to 9.8% from utilities? The big names in the sectoraEUR"like Southern Company ( SO ), Duke Energy ( DUK ) and American Electric Power ( AEP ) yield 4.3%, max.

IaEURtmll explain in just a few seconds more. First, let me tell you what these funds are not : ETFs.

The benchmark Select Sector Utilities SPDR ETF ( XLU ) offers diversified utility exposure, sure. But it yields just 3% todayaEUR"though its dividend is growing (albeit slowly):