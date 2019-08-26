Quantcast

Warning: This 14% Dividend Fails ALL of My Safety Checks

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

By Michael Foster

If youaEURtmre like most folks, you likely at least take a second look when you run into a big dividend yield, like, say, 14%.

Think about that for a second: drop, say, $100K into a fund like that and just seven years later, youaEURtmd have collected enough in dividends to recoup your entire initial stake.

Everything else is gravy!

But when we come across a dividend that big, we need to do a second-level analysis to make sure itaEURtms sustainable. And that brings me to the closed-end fund ( CEF ) I want to tell you about todayaEUR"it gives us that 14% yield but misses the mark on just about every factor you could imagine, giving us:

  • Impossibly high management fees
  • A portfolio that underperforms the market
  • An overpriced valuation, and aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CEF , ECC , PGP


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar