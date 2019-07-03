Wanda's Ironman IPO could lose a little weight

Reuters





By Alec Macfarlane

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wang Jianlin's triathlon-to-badminton business can afford to lose a little weight. Wanda Sports, which organises ultra-tough races and has a soccer tie-up with FIFA in Asia, wants to raise $500 million from an initial public offering in New York. China's legions of fans, a fitness-conscious middle class and potential benefits from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will draw investors. Yet the business carries a heavy debt load: that may hold it back while less burdened rivals, backed by behemoths like Alibaba or retailer Suning , sprint ahead.

The timing is decent, despite a pullback in splashy football deals. The Chinese sports media and events market grew at an annual rate of 11% between 2014 and 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan research cited in Wanda's prospectus, and is expected to grow at almost 10% a year until 2022, beating a cooling economy to reach more than 9 billion euros.

Unfortunately, there is plenty of drag here too. First, net debt. In part because of a string of acquisitions, Wanda Sports carries more than 800 million euros of it, equivalent to a hefty 6 times last year's EBITDA. A chunk of IPO proceeds will pay down some, but revenue is flatlining when new deals are excluded, falling slightly in 2018 from the previous year, reckons Zhen Zhou Toh of Aequitas Research, who publishes on Smartkarma. Then, there are commitments including 1.3 billion euros in payments due over several years for the rights to soccer games and other sports events, regardless of how the company turns them into cash.

Wanda benefits from a well-connected backer, a wide range of events and long-standing relationships too. That helps protect acquisitions such as Blatter's Infront from the fate of businesses like MP & Silva, which crumbled when its founders left. It also provides some visibility into future years. But with Chinese and other new competitors like Twitter piling into streaming rights, it will have to limber up to stay in front.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Wanda Sports, the global sports events, media and marketing company controlled by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda, on June 7 filed for a $500 million Nasdaq initial public offering.

- The company reported revenue of 245.6 million euros for the three months ended ‪March 31, up 4.9% from the same period last year. It posted an 8.6 million euro loss during the period, compared to a 3.8 million euro profit during the first three months of 2018.

- Proceeds from the offering will be used to pay down debt, fund strategic investments and for general corporate purposes.

- Wanda Sports owns Infront, a Swiss media and production outfit, and runs triathlon, mountain biking and running events around the world, which include the iconic ‘Ironman' endurance competition. It also co-owns the China Cup International Football Tournament, an annual event in which China's national team plays against rivals from Europe and South America.

- Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Haitong International, China International Capital Corp. and Citic CLSA are underwriting the offering.

SECfiling