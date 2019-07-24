Wanda Brings the IRONMAN to the IPO Market

The global sports events, marketing and media platform Wanda Sports Group ( WSG ) provides services to over 3,700 events, including the IRONMAN triathlon, the Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.
As Wanda prepares for its upcoming IPO, here are three things you need to know.
1. Wanda is the number one provider of mass participation events, which was a $4.4 billion market in 2018.
2. Although dependent on the FIFA and Olympics cycles, it expects the underpenetrated Chinese market to be a source of growth.
3. The company is leveraged with $1.1 billion in floating rate debt, and insiders, including China-based parent Dalian Wanda Group, are selling on the IPO.
