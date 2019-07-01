Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $141.65, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 5.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIS as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.68 billion, up 42.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $71.61 billion, which would represent changes of -6.36% and +20.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower within the past month. DIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DIS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.49.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

