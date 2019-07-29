Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $146.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 3.84% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.68 billion, up 42.35% from the prior-year quarter.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.57 per share and revenue of $71.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.2% and +20.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower. DIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.23, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 4.37 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.