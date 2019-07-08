Quantcast

Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.03, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 3.82% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.68 billion, up 42.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.57 per share and revenue of $71.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.2% and +20.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower. DIS is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note DIS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 4.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

