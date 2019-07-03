Walt Disney Company (DIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIS was $142.53, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.51 and a 42.03% increase over the 52 week low of $100.35.

DIS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) and Vail Resorts, Inc. ( MTN ). DIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.91. Zacks Investment Research reports DIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.16%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DIS as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF ( JHCS )

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF ( FCOM )

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC )

iShares Global Comm Services ETF ( IXP )

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF ( DIVO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYC with an increase of 12.66% over the last 100 days. JHCS has the highest percent weighting of DIS at 8.3%.