Quantcast

Walt Disney Company (DIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIS was $142.53, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.51 and a 42.03% increase over the 52 week low of $100.35.

DIS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) and Vail Resorts, Inc. ( MTN ). DIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.91. Zacks Investment Research reports DIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.16%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DIS as a top-10 holding:

  • John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF ( JHCS )
  • Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF ( FCOM )
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC )
  • iShares Global Comm Services ETF ( IXP )
  • Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF ( DIVO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYC with an increase of 12.66% over the last 100 days. JHCS has the highest percent weighting of DIS at 8.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar