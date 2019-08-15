Walmart (WMT)'s Good Quarter Doesn't Change the Overall Markets Picture

Yesterday, I cautioned investors not to underestimate the power of traders’ emotions in moving markets. They are human beings, and even algorithms are designed, built and run by people, so are programmed to respond to certain stimuli.

The “market mood” is a real thing and, just like anyone’s mood, it can swing violently from day to day. Just as you should be careful not to overreact to a one-day drop, so you should also not read too much into what looks like a recovery on any one day.

Just such a recovery seems to be happening this morning, but it appears to be based on one bit of good news. Traders, starved of positivity, have latched on to another great quarter from Walmart (WMT), and the good mood that has engendered has lifted Dow futures back into positive territory as I write, after earlier indications of a 200-point drop on the opening.

The results are good news for WMT shareholders for sure, but does it really change the overall picture?

For the record, Walmart reported EPS of $1.27 versus an expected $1.22. They also offered a somewhat upbeat guidance, which is slightly more relevant, but if you dig a bit deeper, it looks as if the great results are more about the continued success of CEO Doug McMillon than any good news about economic conditions.

Revenue grew by slightly more than expected, but still came in less than two percent higher than a year ago, roughly in line with the somewhat weak growth in the economy overall. Success came largely as a result of increased online sales and higher average tickets, which again points to McMillon’s success in improving the firm’s relative performance above all else.

Figure 1: WMT 5-Minute Chart

Figure 2: Dow Futures (YM) 5-Minute Chart

What is surprising then is how the market has reacted. WMT itself jumped around six or seven percent. That is logical enough and would affect the Dow, as the company is one of the thirty stocks that are included in the index.

It is not, however, enough to explain the 350-point swing in futures that we have seen in this morning’s early trading. That must mean that traders are extrapolating a more general positivity from the numbers.

As the Bard famously said though, one swallow doth not a summer make.

What their earnings show is that Walmart is navigating a difficult market successfully, something which will come as no surprise to those familiar with McMillon’s success to date. However, the fundamental things that are worrying the market have not changed. If anything, things look worse this morning than they did yesterday when the Dow was tanking, losing over 800 points.

Predictably enough, the Chinese again threatened "countermeasures" if the latest round of tariffs are imposed on their exports to the U.S. That is the problem with a trade war, escalation is just about inevitable once a dispute is underway. It is that belief that things are going to get worse that has led to the bond market flashing warning signs of a recession and, while the 2s 10s inversion yesterday was only brief, the 10-Year yield is falling again this morning.

The big, global money that really moves things presumably doesn’t much care that Walmart had a good Q2.

Stocks rarely move in one direction continuously for days on end. Big drops and jumps always contain days when things bounce back. So, while good corporate results can give some relief, we can still move even lower unless there is real progress in the trade dispute or economic data start to show improvement.