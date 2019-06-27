Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $110.11, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 7.87% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, down 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $130.49 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $526.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.63% and +2.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% higher. WMT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note WMT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.56, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.