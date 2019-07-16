Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $114.74, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.33% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.97% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, down 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $130.49 billion, up 1.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $526.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.63% and +2.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. WMT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.59.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 5.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.