Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $112.88, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 4.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.68%.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $130.49 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $526.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.63% and +2.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.08, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.