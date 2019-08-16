Walmart (WMT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1%

Walmart Inc. WMT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $105.22-$114.76 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.





The upmove came after the company's second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31, 2019) earnings trumped estimates.The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Walmart Inc. Price

Walmart Inc. price | Walmart Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Retail - Supermarkets industry is Ingles Markets, Incorporated IMKTA which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



