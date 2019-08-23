Walmart, Tesla look to address issues surrounding solar systems

Quantcast

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc and Tesla Inc are looking to address all issues surrounding the solar installations at Walmart stores, the companies said late on Thursday, two days after the retailer sued the electric carmaker for "widespread negligence" that led to repeated fires at the installations.

The companies also said they were looking to "re-energizing Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores, once all parties are certain that all concerns have been addressed."

"Above all else, both companies want each and every system to operate reliably, efficiently, and safely," the companies said in a brief joint statement.





