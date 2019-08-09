Quantcast

Walmart takes steps on violent video games

By Reuters

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Friday it has asked employees at its stores across the United States to take down signs and playable demos of violent video games but has made no changes to its policy on selling firearms.

The retailer said it has taken the action following the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio in the past week, which left 31 people dead.

