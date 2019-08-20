Walmart sues Tesla over fires at stores using its solar panels

Reuters





Aug 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc sued Tesla Inc over fires at stores, which were using the electric carmaker's solar panels, according to lawsuit filed in a New York court.

Tesla and Walmart were not immediately available for comment.



