Walmart sues Tesla over fires at stores using its solar panels

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc sued Tesla Inc over fires at stores, which were using the electric carmaker's solar panels, according to lawsuit filed in a New York court.

Tesla and Walmart were not immediately available for comment.

