Walmart says Mexico same-store sales rise 4.7% in June

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Thursday that sales at stores open more than a year in Mexico rose 4.7% in June compared to the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico rose 6% percent in June.

