Walmart says Mexico same-store sales rise 2.2% in July

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose by 2.2% in July compared to the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased by 3.6% in July.

