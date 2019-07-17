Quantcast

Walmart Mexico expected to see light net profit rise in second quarter

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's biggest retailer Walmart de Mexico is expected to report this week that its second-quarter net profit rose slightly compared with the same period last year, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The company, known locally as Walmex , is forecast to report a 0.8% increase in net profit and a 6% rise in revenue compared with the April-to-June period last year, helped by an aggressive promotional strategy and higher sales in Mexico.

Walmart de Mexico will report second-quarter results after markets close on Thursday.

APRIL-JUNE 2019

APRIL-JUNE 2018

REVENUE

154,315

145,476

EBITDA*

15,579

13,502

OPERATING INCOME

11,350

10,427

NET INCOME

8,025

7,960





