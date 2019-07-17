Walmart Mexico expected to see light net profit rise in second quarter

Reuters
MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's biggest retailer Walmart de Mexico is expected to report this week that its second-quarter net profit rose slightly compared with the same period last year, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The company, known locally as Walmex , is forecast to report a 0.8% increase in net profit and a 6% rise in revenue compared with the April-to-June period last year, helped by an aggressive promotional strategy and higher sales in Mexico.
Walmart de Mexico will report second-quarter results after markets close on Thursday.
|
|
APRIL-JUNE 2019
|
APRIL-JUNE 2018
|
REVENUE
|
154,315
|
145,476
|
EBITDA*
|
15,579
|
13,502
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
11,350
|
10,427
|
NET INCOME
|
8,025
|
7,960