Walmart Mexico expected to see light net profit rise in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's biggest retailer Walmart de Mexico is expected to report this week that its second-quarter net profit rose slightly compared with the same period last year, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The company, known locally as Walmex , is forecast to report a 0.8% increase in net profit and a 6% rise in revenue compared with the April-to-June period last year, helped by an aggressive promotional strategy and higher sales in Mexico.

Walmart de Mexico will report second-quarter results after markets close on Thursday.