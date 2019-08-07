Walmart Inc. (WMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $107.27, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMT was $107.27, representing a -7.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.49 and a 25.05% increase over the 52 week low of $85.78.

WMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ) and Target Corporation ( TGT ). WMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports WMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.45%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP )

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA )

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF ( FTXD )

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 6.44% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of WMT at 9.52%.