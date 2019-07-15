Wall Street treads water as Citi results pressure bank shares

Reuters





By Medha Singh and Uday Sampath Kumar

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes flitted between slight gains and losses on Monday, as declines in Boeing and bank stocks after Citigroup's quarterly report were countered by a rise in technology shares.

The third-largest U.S. lender beat profit estimates but reported a decline in interest margins, with its shares marginally lower in volatile trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo slipped ahead of their earnings reports on Tuesday.

The bank stocks fell 0.67%, while the S&P 500 financial index declined 0.41%.

Keeping losses in check were technology stocks, with Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc advancing. The S&P technology index rose 0.2%, one of the four major S&P sectors trading higher.

Second-quarter earnings season start in earnest this week and analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report a 0.3% year-over-year fall in profit, the first quarterly drop in three years, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 10.26 points, or 0.04%, at 27,321.77, and the S&P 500 was down 1.44 points, or 0.05%, at 3,012.33. The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.43 points, or 0.04%, at 8,247.58.

Wall Street notched up record highs last week on heightened expectations of an interest rate cut later this month following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments.

Weighing heavily on the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials were shares of Boeing Co , which fell 1.1% on a report that the 737 Max jet may stay grounded until early 2020.

Symantec Corp tumbled 13.2% and was the top loser on the benchmark index after a report that the cybersecurity company and chipmaker Broadcom have ceased deal talks. Broadcom rose 1.6%.

General Electric Co fell 1.1% after brokerage UBS downgraded shares of the industrial conglomerate to "neutral" from "buy".

Paper packaging companies Westrock Co , Packaging Corp of America and International Paper Co shed between 1.6% and 3.5% after KeyBanc downgraded their shares, citing risks from a further fall in containerboard and pulp prices.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 60 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 39 new lows.