Wall Street set to open higher after robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Tuesday lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

Over the last 24 hours investors have reacted positively to a series of second-quarter reports, albeit often against expectations for profits, which have been lowered due to this year's concerns over growth.

Coca-Cola Co shares rose 3.5% after the fizzy drink maker beat quarterly earnings expectations and raised its full year organic revenue forecast.

Fellow Dow component United Technologies Corp gained 2.4% after the industrial conglomerate raised its full-year profit and sales outlook, helped by an increase in demand for aircraft parts and spares.

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders reached a deal on Monday on a two-year extension of the debt limit and federal spending caps that would avert a feared government default later this year, but add to rising budget deficits.

"I think it is a very positive thing that they have reached a budget deal. That pushes concerns of a debt ceiling and the budget beyond the next presidential election, which is one less thing for the market to worry about," Frederick said.

The overall profits of S&P companies are now estimated to rise about 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, improving from estimates of a small decline earlier.

Of the S&P 500 companies, 30% are expected to report earnings this week and among the investor favorite FAANG group - Facebook Inc Amazon.com Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc will report on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will adopt a looser monetary policy to counter the impact of a protracted trade war have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale new record levels. The S&P 500 is now just 1% shy of its all-time high.

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 107 points, or 0.39%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 38.25 points, or 0.48%.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates on Thursday by 10 basis points and the Fed, which will meet a few days later, is widely expected to lower rates by at least 25 basis points.

Travelers Cos Inc was down 1.5% after the insurer missed estimates for second-quarter profit, as weather-related losses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gain.

Hasbro Inc jumped 6.2% after the toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for action toys.

Intel Corp gained 1.2% after a report that Apple Inc is in advanced talks to buy its smartphone-modem chip business. The iPhone maker's shares rose 0.7%.

