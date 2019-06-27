Wall Street rises on investor optimism ahead of G20

Reuters





NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher after a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.05 points, or 0.04%, to 26,525.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.02 points, or 0.38%, to 2,924.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.79 points, or 0.73%, to 7,967.76.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher after a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.05 points, or 0.04%, to 26,525.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.02 points, or 0.38%, to 2,924.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.79 points, or 0.73%, to 7,967.76.