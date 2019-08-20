Quantcast

Wall Street rally stalls as financials slide

By Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Financial shares led U.S. stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.09 points, or 0.65%, to 25,965.7, the S&P 500 lost 22.88 points, or 0.78%, to 2,900.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.25 points, or 0.68%, to 7,948.56.

