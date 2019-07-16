Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports

Reuters





July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterly reports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.84 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,349.32. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.17 points, or 0.07%, at 3,012.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.53 points, or 0.08%, to 8,251.66 at the opening bell.

