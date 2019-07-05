Quantcast

Wall Street opens lower after strong jobs data

By Reuters

Reuters


July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Friday as a strong rebound in U.S. job growth in June dashed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.25 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,867.75. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.57 points, or 0.39%, at 2,984.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.95 points, or 0.57%, to 8,123.28 at the opening bell.

