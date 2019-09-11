Quantcast

Wall Street gains, buoyed by trade optimism

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street was led higher by tariff-sensitive technology and industrial stocks on Wednesday after China extended an olive branch ahead of next month's trade negotiations with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.6 points, or 0.84%, to 27,136.03, the S&P 500 gained 21.34 points, or 0.72%, to 3,000.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.52 points, or 1.06%, to 8,169.68.

