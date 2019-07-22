Quantcast

Wall Street gains as investors eye rate cuts

By Reuters

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday, supported by expectations of lower interest rates, while investors awaited quarterly earnings from marquee companies Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.38 points, or 0.07%, to 27,172.58, the S&P 500 gained 8.4 points, or 0.28%, to 2,985.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.65 points, or 0.71%, to 8,204.14.

