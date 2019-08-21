Quantcast

Wall Street gains after upbeat retail earnings

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed to strength in U.S. consumer demand and held their gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month showed that policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.45 points, or 0.93%, to 26,203.89, the S&P 500 gained 23.91 points, or 0.82%, to 2,924.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21.

This article appears in: Stocks , US Markets


