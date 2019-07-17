Quantcast

Wall Street falls on fears of trade war earnings impact

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday as weak results from CSX Corp stoked concerns that the protracted trade war between the United States and China could hurt corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.71 points, or 0.42%, to 27,219.92, the S&P 500 lost 19.59 points, or 0.65%, to 2,984.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.59 points, or 0.46%, to 8,185.21.

