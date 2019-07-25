Quantcast

Wall Street falls after earnings and ECB's Draghi disappoint

By Reuters

July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record highs on Thursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterly results from Ford Motor Co and other companies and after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments disappointed investors hoping for a more dovish stance on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.92 points, or 0.47%, to 27,141.05, the S&P 500 lost 15.87 points, or 0.53%, to 3,003.69, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.96 points, or 1%, to 8,238.54.

