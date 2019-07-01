Wall Street ends with gains on renewed trade hopes

Reuters





July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, but finished off earlier highs, led by gains in technology stocks on optimism for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and signs of a likely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.47 points, or 0.44%, to 26,717.43, the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points, or 0.77%, to 2,964.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.92 points, or 1.06%, to 8,091.16.

