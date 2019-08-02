Quantcast

Wall Street ends lower on trade fear revival

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its sell-off on Friday amid renewed trade fears, capping a week where the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq saw their worst weekly percentage plunges since December, when investors were spooked by the prospect of a looming recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.41 points, or 0.37%, to 26,485.01, the S&P 500 lost 21.52 points, or 0.73%, to 2,932.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.05 points, or 1.32%, to 8,004.07.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its sell-off on Friday amid renewed trade fears, capping a week where the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq saw their worst weekly percentage plunges since December, when investors were spooked by the prospect of a looming recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.41 points, or 0.37%, to 26,485.01, the S&P 500 lost 21.52 points, or 0.73%, to 2,932.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.05 points, or 1.32%, to 8,004.07.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar