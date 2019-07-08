Quantcast

Wall Street drops as Apple slumps, Fed eyed

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Apple Inc shares dropped following a broker downgrade and investors continued to weigh chances of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.98 points, or 0.43%, to 26,806.14, the S&P 500 lost 14.46 points, or 0.48%, to 2,975.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.41 points, or 0.78%, to 8,098.38.

This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


