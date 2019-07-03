Wall Street closes shortened session at record highs

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.04 points, or 0.67%, to 26,965.72, the S&P 500 gained 22.75 points, or 0.77%, to 2,995.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.14 points, or 0.75%, to 8,170.23.

