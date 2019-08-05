Quantcast

Wall St tumbles as yuan drop heightens U.S.-China trade war fears

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping about 3%, as a fall in the yuan following U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked fears of a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 767.27 points, or 2.9%, to 25,717.74, the S&P 500 lost 87.31 points, or 2.98%, to 2,844.74, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 278.03 points, or 3.47%, to 7,726.04.

This article appears in: Politics , US Markets , Stocks


