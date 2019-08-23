Quantcast

Wall St sinks as U.S.-China trade tensions boil

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Friday after the U.S.-China trade war escalated in dramatic fashion, with President Donald Trump demanding that American companies seek alternatives to doing business with China after Beijing announced its own slate of retaliatory measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.19 points, or 2.37%, to 25,630.05, the S&P 500 lost 75.7 points, or 2.59%, to 2,847.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 239.62 points, or 3%, to 7,751.77.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Friday after the U.S.-China trade war escalated in dramatic fashion, with President Donald Trump demanding that American companies seek alternatives to doing business with China after Beijing announced its own slate of retaliatory measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.19 points, or 2.37%, to 25,630.05, the S&P 500 lost 75.7 points, or 2.59%, to 2,847.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 239.62 points, or 3%, to 7,751.77.





This article appears in: Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar