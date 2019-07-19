Wall St set to open higher after Microsoft's beat, rate cut bets rise

Reuters





By Medha Singh

July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday as solid results from Microsoft fed into a bullish mood following signs from New York Fed President John Williams that the U.S. central bank was set to cut interest rates this month.

Microsoft Corp , America's most valuable company, gained 2.7% premarket, after strength in its cloud business helped it beat analysts' estimates at the end of a week of mixed corporate results.

"Some optimism is being carried forward from New York Fed President John Williams' comments and largely better-than-expected corporate earnings so far, highlighted by Microsoft," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Profit for S&P 500 companies is now expected to rise 0.6% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, in a reversal from earlier estimates of a drop.

Williams' remarks that the Fed cannot wait for economic disaster to unfold and must add stimulus early were behind Thursday's positive close.

Traders raised bets for a larger, half-percentage point cut in rates at the July 30-31 policy meeting to 41%, from a 23% chance a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 73 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.23%.

The main indexes have eased off all-time highs hit at the start of this week as some of the first batches of second-quarter earnings releases pointed to a slowdown in growth under the shadow of U.S.-China trade talks.

Boeing Co disclosed it would take a $4.9 billion after-tax hit due to estimated disruptions from the grounding of its 737 MAX, but shares gained 2.1% indicating that investors had feared worst.

Kansas City Southern rose about 2% after the railroad posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Credit card issuer American Express Co's beat profit estimates but shares slipped about 1% as expenses jumped.

