Wall St sells off amid geopolitical worries

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped more than 1% on Monday in a broad sell-off as simmering geopolitical tensions spooked equity investors and drove a bond market rally while the protracted U.S.-China trade war stoked fears of an impending recession.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 399 points, or 1.52%, to 25,888.44, the S&P 500 lost 36.39 points, or 1.25%, to 2,882.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.73 points, or 1.2%, to 7,863.41.

