Wall St rises on U.S. delay of some Chinese import tariffs

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after an announced delay of planned tariffs on select Chinese imports brought buyers back to the equities market in a broad-based rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.78 points, or 1.19%, to 26,215.15, the S&P 500 gained 38.81 points, or 1.35%, to 2,922.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.95 points, or 1.95%, to 8,016.36.

