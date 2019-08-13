Wall St rises on U.S. delay of some Chinese import tariffs

Reuters





Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after an announced delay of planned tariffs on select Chinese imports brought buyers back to the equities market in a broad-based rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.78 points, or 1.19%, to 26,215.15, the S&P 500 gained 38.81 points, or 1.35%, to 2,922.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.95 points, or 1.95%, to 8,016.36.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after an announced delay of planned tariffs on select Chinese imports brought buyers back to the equities market in a broad-based rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.78 points, or 1.19%, to 26,215.15, the S&P 500 gained 38.81 points, or 1.35%, to 2,922.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.95 points, or 1.95%, to 8,016.36.