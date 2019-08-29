Quantcast

Wall St rises on China trade hopes, lead by tech, industrials

By Reuters

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied more than 1% on Thursday, buoyed by gains in the trade-sensitive technology and industrial sectors, as China expressed hope on trade negotiations with the United States, easing concerns that rising tensions could stoke a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 326.15 points, or 1.25%, to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 gained 36.62 points, or 1.27%, to 2,924.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 116.51 points, or 1.48%, to 7,973.39.

